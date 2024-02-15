BREAKING NEWS: Imlie actress Meenakshi Chugh bags two new films – Tailor Murder Story and Kesariveer!

Tailor Murder Story will feature Vijay Raaz in the titular role and the film is based on Kanhaiya Lal Teli. On the other hand, Kesariveer will be produced by Chauhan Productions and will feature Suraj Pancholi, Sunil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the leading roles.
Meenakshi Chugh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to filing exclusive news and first hand information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT medium.

We already reported that Ram Madhvani, the director of Aarya will soon roll out a new series on SonyLIV. The series is based on the historic Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on April 13, 1919.

(Also Read: Exclusive! ‘Taali’ actress Meenakshi Chugh to enter Star Plus’ Imlie

Meenakshi Chugh who is known for her stint in projects in the likes of Star Plus show Imlie, Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, and The Kashmir Files among others has come on board for the series in a significant role.

The series is titled Waking Of a Nation.

Well, now we have another update about the actress.

Meenakshi will also be seen in two films.

Tailor Murder Story and Kesariveer.

Tailor Murder Story will feature Vijay Raaz in the titular role and the film is based on Kanhaiya Lal Teli, an Indian Hindu tailor was murdered by two Muslim men in Udaipur, in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The attackers captured the attack on camera and circulated the video online.

The movie will be produced by Jani Firefox Media Pvt. Ltd.

Another movie which Meenakshi will be a part of is titled Kesariveer. The movie will be produced by Chauhan Productions and will feature Suraj Pancholi, Sunil Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in the leading roles.

Show your love for Meenakshi in the comment section below!

(Also Read: Exclusive! Meenakshi Chugh roped in for Amazon Mini TV's next

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for news on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

