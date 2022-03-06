BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’

We all know that horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ is set to hit cinemas on July 15. The film, which has been penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, marks the reunion of the two Bhatt stalwarts after two decades following their horror hit ‘Raaz’.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 13:10
movie_image: 
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on Tellychakkar.com.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! Arpita Pandey and Puneet Bhatia roped in for Colors' show Choti Sarrdaarni

While everyday our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates from the world of entertainment, there is a new piece of information hitting our news desk. We all know that horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ is set to hit cinemas on July 15. The film, which has been penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, marks the reunion of the two Bhatt stalwarts after two decades following their horror hit ‘Raaz’.

Akshay Oberoi, will be seen revisiting the horror genre after eight years after his film ‘Pizza’.

Apart from ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’, Akshay is a part of some interesting projects namely ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. He also has ‘Varchasva’ up his sleeve with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary.

The film was earlier titled Cold and is produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar via their banner Loneranger. The film also stars Kannada actress Aindrita Ray. The film is scheduled for release in 2023.

We now learn that actor Punit Bhatia will play an integral role in the film.

Punit has earlier been a part of Choti Sarrdaarni and Sirf Tum on Colors too.

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Bollywood and the digital world.

Also Read: CONTROVERSY! If the industry is going through a bad time, so are the performers, the issue of actors as a community should be addressed by the government: Senior Joint Secretary of CINTAA, Amit Behl

In an earlier media interaction, Vikram Bhatt had mentioned that he plans to reinvent the horror genre twenty years after Raaz and that he promises the scariest ride in Indian cinemas till date.

Judaa Hoke Bhi Mahesh Bhatt Vikram Bhatt Raaz’ Pizza’ Gaslight’ Sara Ali Khan Vikrant Massey Chitrangada Singh Varchasva’ Ravi Kishan Tridha Choudhary Krishna Bhatt Amar Thakkar Aindrita Ray Loneranger Punit Bhatia Webseries Films TV shows Choti Sarrdaarni Sirf Tum
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 06/03/2022 - 13:10

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Parineetii: Woah! Rajiv apologizes to Neeti, Parineet enters
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February.  The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
Anupamaa: Upcoming Challenge! Anupamaa to have a tough fight with THIS new entrant in the Kapadia house
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
WOW! Here's how Jennifer Winget is still connected to her popular show Beyhadh 1, Deet Inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read ...
Anupamaa: OMG! Ankur and Barkha meet Anuj and Anupamaa with a hidden agenda
MUMBAI: Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Destiny Plans! Katha’s wish coin in Kabir’s hands, Katha and Rahul stuck together
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment are known for some amazing shows and are once again coming with another show...
Exclusive! Asha Negi roped in for upcoming Voot series
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’
Latest Video