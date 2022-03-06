BREAKING NEWS: Sirf Tum actor Punit Bhatia bags Vikram Bhatt’s horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’

MUMBAI: It’s raining news on Tellychakkar.com.

While everyday our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates from the world of entertainment, there is a new piece of information hitting our news desk. We all know that horror film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ is set to hit cinemas on July 15. The film, which has been penned by Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Vikram Bhatt, marks the reunion of the two Bhatt stalwarts after two decades following their horror hit ‘Raaz’.

Akshay Oberoi, will be seen revisiting the horror genre after eight years after his film ‘Pizza’.

Apart from ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’, Akshay is a part of some interesting projects namely ‘Gaslight’ with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh. He also has ‘Varchasva’ up his sleeve with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary.

The film was earlier titled Cold and is produced by Krishna Bhatt and Amar Thakkar via their banner Loneranger. The film also stars Kannada actress Aindrita Ray. The film is scheduled for release in 2023.

We now learn that actor Punit Bhatia will play an integral role in the film.

Punit has earlier been a part of Choti Sarrdaarni and Sirf Tum on Colors too.

In an earlier media interaction, Vikram Bhatt had mentioned that he plans to reinvent the horror genre twenty years after Raaz and that he promises the scariest ride in Indian cinemas till date.