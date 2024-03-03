Breaking News: Urvashi Rautela is strutting out with a 'sugar daddy' post her breakup in Love Dose 2

MUMBAI : Urvashi Rautela, Indian entertainment industry's youngest superstar to be featured in Forbes Top 10 is a giant of a superstar globally. With a massive Instagram following of 70.3 million, which is almost equivalent to the likes of PM Narendra Modi and Virat Kohli, Urvashi Rautela has managed to place herself in a different league altogether in comparison to her contemporaries. As the highest-paid actress in the country, she has created a massive net worth of 550 crores and she's truly worked hard for every bit of it.

Right now, the excitement and thrill is all about Urvashi Rautela's upcoming music video with Yo Yo Honey Singh aka 'Vigdiyan Heeryan' which is Love Dose 2.0. It is to be noted that in the past when Urvashi Rautela and Yo Yo Honey Singh worked together for 'Love Dose', it was a trendsetter and a giant hit. This time, after so many years, fans are super excited for their reunion as it is all set to become a chartbuster and shatter all records. While the song is set to release on 15th March, 2024, we have a big and breaking update about Urvashi Rautela's portrayal in the song. The last buzz is that Urvashi Rautela is strutting out with a sugar daddy after her breakup in Love Dose 2 and this very fact and narrative has made everyone immensely excited. Regarding the song and Urvashi's portrayal, Yo Yo Honey Singh shares and we quote,

"Get ready for Urvashi Rautela – every girl is about to become super fan of Urvashi Rautela! It’s gonna be her fever . This Sugar daddy narrative explores dynamics, challenges, and societal perceptions surrounding such relationships."

Well, the update sounds super exciting indeed and already, Yo Yo Honey Singh has given us a special sneak-peek into the song and hence, we are super excited and can't keep calm. Here's wishing Urvashi Rautela all the love and success for this upcoming song.The reel has already crossed more than 1 million views in one day

On the work front, apart from Love Dose 2.0 with Yo Yo Honey Singh, global Indian superstar Urvashi Rautela has massive projects like Welcome 3 with Akshay Kumar, 'NBK109' with Bobby Deol, Dulqueer Salman, Nandamuri Balakrishna, 'Baap' (remake of Hollywood blockbuster Expendables) with Sunny Deol & Sanjay Dutt, Inspector Avinash 2 with Randeep Hooda, Black Rose. Apart from this Urvashi Rautela will be seen in an International music video with Jason Derulo and the actress will also be essaying the role of Parveen Babi in one of the biopics , and also will be in an upcoming biopic titled 'JNU' portraying the role of college politician .Stay tuned for more updates.