BREAKING! Wedding bells to ring for the Bekhayali duo Sachet-Parampara this November, Check for deets

MUMBAI: Composer and lyricist duo, Sachet-Parampara (Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur), who are known for songs like 'Bekhayali' and 'Mere Sohneya' of Kabir Singh and 'Dilbara' of Pati Patni Aur Woh, have decided to take their professional relationship of four years a step further. The couple, that first met as contestants on a reality show in 2015, will be tying the knot on November 27 in Delhi in the presence of their family members.

Close sources revealed, “They have been seeing each other for quite some time, but we had no clue about their marriage plans. It was during the wedding trousseau trials that Parampara goofed up. Instead of sending the pictures of the outfits to Sachet for approval, she shared it on the friends’ group, and that’s how we got to know about it. We are extremely happy for them, as we always thought that they are made for each other.”.

Sharing more details about the wedding, the source adds, “They wanted the ceremony to be extremely private, so it will be an intimate affair. They have personally looked into the decor and picked shades of white and pink, which are the colours of love as the theme.”.

Sachet and Parampara began their journey as a team in Bollywood in 2016 and have composed music for several films, including Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017), Bhoomi (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018), Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018), Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) and Kabir Singh (2019), among others.

Credit: ETimes