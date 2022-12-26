Breakthrough in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR didn’t commit suicide but he was murdered claims eyewitness present during the autopsy

MUMBAI :Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is one of the most talked about and sensational cases in the country.

The actor who passed away on 14th June 2020 by committing suicide (as stated by initial reports, as nothing is confirmed) created a massive stir on social media and became the talk of the nation.

Post his death, various theories and reasons for his death came out in public and it became sensational news. The case got connected to the Disha Salian case as she was his ex–manager and had passed away a week before him.

The drug cartel case in Bollywood also came into the limelight and A-lister actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by the CBI.

The boycott culture began, which saw Bollywood movies crumbling at the Box office.

His live–in partner Rhea Chakraborty was blamed for the same and his father filed an FIR against her.

The actress was interrogated by three agencies ED, NCB, and the CBI, and was arrested in the drug cartel case and is out on bail currently.

The case was transferred to CBI and the investigation is still on and the fans and family haven’t yet got a closure.

Now as per reports by Times Now and Tv9, an eye witness who was present during the autopsy has told the channel that when the actor was brought to the hospital for autopsy, he saw him and knew that this wasn’t a suicide but the actor was murdered.

Roopkumar Shah, who did Sushant Singh Rajput's postmortem, told TV9, "When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for post-mortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well”

He further said “The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order. When I saw Sushant's body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the post-mortem in the night only,"

Starting with the Mumbai Police, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) were brought in to investigate various angles in the actor’s death. Later, the authorities ruled his death as a suicide.

Well, seems like the case as finally saw a rare of hope and that things would be out soon.

Disclaimer: The above news is been stated by reports by other new channels/ portals Tellychakkar doesn’t take responsibility for the news. Purely, details are from the other portals and news channels!

(CREDIT : TIMES NOW, TV9)