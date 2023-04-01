“Breakup ke baad Itni Khush kaise” netizens trolls Tara Sutaria for her latest public appearance

MUMBAI :Actress Tara Sutaria has been winning the heart of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, no doubt she is one such actress coming from Bollywood industry who defines hotness and cuteness at the same time and she has been setting the internet on fire with her hot and sizzling pictures over the time.



This latest video of the actress Tara Sutaria is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted around the city, she is indeed looking supremely hot in this video, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress for her hot looks in this video, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we know there is a lot of news and reports about the break up of Tara Sutaria with Aadar Jain, so the people are now commenting that she is looking completely fine and completely happy after the breakup. Many people are saying that how can she be normal after a breakup, “breakup hua hai ya nahi” . Also many people are comparing the actress with Vani Kapoor and calling her a choti version of Vaani Kapoor and saying that she is the queen of flop movies.

What are your views on these comments coming for actress Tara Sutaria, do let us know in the comments section below.

