Brilliant! Fans to enjoy Govinda and Raveena Tandon starrer THIS iconic film? Here is what we know

MUMBAI : After producing Alia Bhatt’s Darlings, Pathaan actor Shah Rukh Khan's production house has acquired the rights to Govinda and Raveena Tandon's 1998 film Dulhe Raja. Well, reportedly Shah Rukh Khan is planning to remake the 90s film.

Farhad Samji who is currently working on Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has started working on the draft script of Dulhe Raja remake. If reports are to be believed then Shah Rukh Khan's team will go ahead with the remake of the screenplay merits.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Shah Rukh Khan gives sassy reply when asked about sharing screen space with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan

Meanwhile, Salman and Shah Rukh are currently shooting for their respective home productions right now. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor is filming for Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara in Chennai, which he will be shooting for till the end of the month. Later, he will travel back to Mumbai and shoot for Tiger 3. SRK will reportedly be seen playing the role of a RAW officer.

Also Read: What! The time when Sudeep Kiccha was nervous to meet Shahrukh Khan, Scroll Down to read on

Dulhe Raja featured Govinda, Raveena, Kader Khan, Prem Chopra, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Viju Khote, and Mohnish Behl in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for Atlee's film Jawan in Chennai. SRK will return to Mumbai and shoot for Tiger 3 along with Salman Khan. Shah Rukh Khan also has Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his kitty.

Credit: BollywoodLife



