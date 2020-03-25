Bringing a change to their iconic logo, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment promote social distancing in a unique way to raise awareness

MUMBAI: In the wake of the pandemic that has caused the entire globe to come to a standstill, Bollywood the audience has been promoting social distancing in their own way and joining the wagon is Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Taking to their social media, the team of NGE shared,

"Love yourself & your loved ones! Let's practice Social Distancing.

#StayHome #StaySafe #StayHealthy

.#SajidNadiadwala, @wardakhannadiadwala & the entire #NGEFamily urges y'all to stay home & take necessary precautions.

.#NGE #socialdistancing #health #safety #family"

The picture highlights how the original logo of NGE has been changed to promote social distancing and has the two people seperated from each other.

The logo has "Social distancing" written in between the two people. It’s commendable how this is a unique idea that NGE has come up with.

Social distancing now is the best we all can do to get back to our routines once again. The pandemic has truly changed the entire algorithm of the globe.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has never failed in entertaining the audience be it with an action franchise like Baaghi or the biggest comedy franchise in Bollywood being Housefull, NGE has a stellar line up of movies in the future like Bachchan Pandey, Heropanti 2, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali etc.