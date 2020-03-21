Bringing us best portrayals with finesse and experience, Sanjay Dutt tells us what the young talents bring to the table

MUMBAI: Sanjay Dutt has always brought different and memorable characters to the screen. With a journey of more than four decades in the industry, the actor, after working with the younger pool of talents recently tells us how it feels to be working with them.

Sanjay Dutt worked with Ranbir Kapoor who bio-picturised him of the silver screen in Sanju and Alia Bhatt in his recent, Kalank. When asked, what actors like these young star bring to the table when working together, he shared some insights. “Freshness and brilliant talent. Ranbir, Alia, both are such great talents of out country and everyone loves them. I would say, it is fun to be able to share a rapport with the young stars and makes the whole experience so much fun. They bring so much energy to the sets , it’s infectious”, Dutt had to say.

The actor has a very busy 2020 ahead of him with a spectacular line up of films set for him with five big-banner films - KGF: Chapter 2, Shamshera, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz and Sadak 2 in the works.

The actor has a nation-like fan following and it is his fanbase that makes him an evergreen superstar! Sanju became a sensational hit where Ranbir brought the character of Dutt to the screens and Kalank was loved for Sanjay Dutt’s character portrayal of a patriarchal head.

The actor has appeared in numerous films spanning across genre, thus time and again proving to us his versatility. Sanjay Dutt has been in the industry for very long time and seen the paradigm shift of the Indian film industry.

Other than his current projects, the superstar will also be working towards creating qualitative content for his home production- Sanjay S Dutt Productions. The actor who has proven his tenacity with acting is looking forward to a tremendously busy and completely conquering 2020.