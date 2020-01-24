Bringing versatility to the screens, Fatima Sana Shaikh will be in different avatars this year

MUMBAI: Fatima Sana Shaikh has always given promising characters on screen and has never failed to impress her audience with how beautifully the actress can nail any character with utmost flair. The year 2020 looks very promising where we will find the actress bring different avatars to the screen with three different projects.

The fans have been very excited to see the actress in different looks. Fatima Sana Shaikh is all set to own 2020 with three movies. Fatima is often referred to as the director's favourite and has always moulded herself into any character that she has played. In the past also, the actress has nailed different genres namely sports, drama and in the coming year, we will see Fatima at her comic best with the upcoming projects.

In the recently announced film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari', the actress is teaming up with Manoj Bajpayee, Diljit Dosanjh for the family comedy. ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones.

Fatima gave an extremely promising performance in Dangal and has proven herself as an actress who received various accolades for the same.

Having a tremendously busy schedule and transitioning from one character to another, from one set to another, Fatima is enjoying this quick change which keeps it more fun.

Fatima Sana Shaikh debuted as a child artist through Chachi 420 (1997) and re-entered in Bollywood by her amazing character as Geeta Phogat in Dangal. She crafted herself as the character and got a lot of appreciation from all across. Fatime will be seen in Ludo, Bhoot Police and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari which are all set to release in 2020.