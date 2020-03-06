Britney Spears wants to remove tattoo she got with ex-husband

MUMBAI: Singer Britney Spears is thinking of getting rid of the tattoo that she got with her former husband Kevin Federline.

Spears took to Instagram where she contemplated getting rid of the double dice tattoo on her left wrist and admitted that she didn't even like tattoos in the first place, reports etonline.com.

Sharing yet another photo from a red room -- which she has been posting photos of herself in for days now -- Spears showed off the tattoo and asked fans what she should do, alongside a quote related to her body art.

"Albert Einstein once said 'God does not play dice with the universe' e. so maybe I shouldn't have gotten the pink dice 7 on my left arm!!!!!" Spears wrote. "I don't even like ink e. guess I should remove it?!?!"

Spears got the tattoo in 2004, while on vacation with Federline, who has a matching set of dice tattooed in blue on his wrist.

Spears and Federline married in 2004 and divorced in 2007.

She is currently dating Sam Asghari.