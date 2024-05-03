Brown Munde at the Ambani Wedding: Leading Bollywood Men Whose Looks Stole Our Hearts

MUMBAI : The grandeur of Anant and Radhika's wedding witnessed an ensemble of Bollywood's leading men, each making a style statement that captivated onlookers. From Vedang Raina's charming white kurta to Ranveer Singh's soon-to-be dad sophistication, here's a rundown of the Brown Munde that stole our hearts at the Ambani wedding.

Vedang Raina:
Vedang Raina stole the spotlight in a pristine white kurta paired with a matching embroidered coat. His style, charm, and good looks continue to make hearts skip a beat.

Vicky Kaushal:
Vicky Kaushal opted for a classy black kurta paired with a grey jacket. His refined choice exuded elegance at the grand celebration.

Arjun Kapoor:
Adding his star power to the event, Arjun Kapoor showcased his style in a captivating green ensemble, effortlessly standing out in the crowd.

Ranveer Singh:
The soon-to-be dad, Ranveer Singh, adorned a black kurta with a stunning blue print, perfectly balancing sophistication with his signature flair.

Ibrahim Ali Khan:
Ibrahim Ali Khan looked handsome in a velvet red jacket, effortlessly blending traditional charm with modern elegance.

Ram Charan:
Global star Ram Charan added his star power to the wedding, donning an all-black suit that showcased his dapper and suave persona.

