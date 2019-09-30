News

B'Town mourns demise of Viju 'Kaalia' Khote

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Sep 2019 04:15 PM

A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78.

Viju passed away early on Monday, family sources said. He is survived by his actor sister Shubha Khote, who was elder to him by five years.

Here's what the celebrities had to say:

Rishi Kapoor: RIP. Viju Khote. Dear friend over the years. Though much elder,we used to bike together along with sister Shobha Khote ji,when I was young. Passionate and well informed about American films. We will miss you" Viju kutte aahe?

Madhuri Dixit Nene: Sad to hear about the demise of #VijuKhote Ji. May his soul rest in peace.

Ajay Devgn: Actors like Viju Khote were institutions by themselves. Their large body of work will always be remembered. I'm fortunate to have worked with him on quite a few films. RIP Sir... My heartfelt condolences to the family.

Anup Jalota: Saddened to hear about the demise of #VijuKhote Ji May his soul rest in peace.

Rahul Dholakia: Had the honour of directing #VijuKhoteji in a commercial. He was a fantastic person and actor. Great sense of humor! #RIP Sir. Om Shanti

Suniel Shetty: Will miss you Viju ji... Rest in peace #vijukhote #RIPVijukhote.

(Source: IANS) 


Tags > B'Town mourns, Viju, Kaalia, Khote, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
30 Sep 2019 04:49 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Quick 15 with Jassi aka Mona Singh
Quick 15 with Jassi aka Mona Singh | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
30 Sep 2019 04:31 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Highest paid celebrities on Colos Bigg Boss
Highest paid celebrities on Colos Bigg Boss | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shonal Rawat
Shonal Rawat
Payal Gosh
Payal Gosh
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh

past seven days