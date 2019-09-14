News

Budding actress Samikssha gets in shape for action mode

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 11:27 AM
"Poster Boys" actress Samikssha Batnagar will be seen doing action scenes for the first time in a yet-untitled film.
 
She has begun prepping for her role by watching female-oriented action performances in movies like "The X-Files" and "Salt", to study the body language and nuances of actresses Gillian Anderson and Angelina Jolie respectively in these films.
 
Samikssha, who made her Bollywood debut with a supporting role in Madhur Bhandarkar's "Calendar Girls", has also begun physical training as a part of her preparation for the film.
 
Her routine at the gym includes weight and strength training, and she has now added kickboxing to her regime.
 
Since kickboxing is new to her, she has begun training daily with her trainer, in order to achieve the stance, agility, technique and speed required to perform the action sequences in the film.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Samikssha, Poster Boys, The X-Files, Salt, Calendar Girls, Madhur Bhandarkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
13 Sep 2019 09:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa dedicate a song for Rishi Dev
Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa dedicate a song... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Sep 2019 06:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ishani and Sid to have a pillow fight; recreate iconic song 'Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho'
Ishani and Sid to have a pillow fight; recreate... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Shresth Kumar
Shresth Kumar
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja

past seven days