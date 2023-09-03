Budget vs Box office collection: As Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao gear up for Bheed, here’s an analysis of Badhaai Do

MUMBAI:Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, and Gajraj Rao starrer Badhaai Ho was a super hit at the box office. The makers decided to make a spiritual sequel to it titled Badhaai Do with Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The sequel spoke about lavender marriage and it received positive reviews from critics.

Badhaai Do was one of the first big releases of 2022, and all eyes were on the film as post the pandemic, at that time only Sooryavanshi had done well at the box office. Badhaai Do was released when a few states still had theatres running with 50 percent of occupancy.

The movie on its day one took a low start and collected Rs. 1.65 crores and though it showed growth over the weekend and was stable on weekdays, it just collected Rs. 20.62 crores at the box office. Reportedly, Badhaai Do was made on a budget of Rs. 30-35 crore, so with a collection of Rs. 20.62 crores, it was surely a big flop at the box office.

Badhaai Do received a good response when it later premiered on OTT, but it didn't get the audiences to the theatres.

It was Bhumi and Rajkummar’s first film together, and now, they are gearing up for the release of their second movie together, Bheed. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha, and the teaser hints that it is based on the lockdown and the pandemic that happened in 2020.Check out these BTS pictures from the sets of Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bheed

