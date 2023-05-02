Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God

Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Thank God was released during Diwali weekend last year. However, the film had failed to make a mark at the box office.
MUMBAI : Many filmmakers and stars plan to release their films during holiday weekends so that it gives a boost to the box office collections. However, in 2022, neither Eid nor Diwali or Christmas helped the movies at the ticket windows. It looked like moviegoers were not interested in coming to theatres. 

Last year, on Diwali, two films hit the big screens; Akshay Kumar starrer Ram Setu and Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God. The latter was a comedy film and it was expected that it would attract a family audience but unfortunately, that didn’t happen. 

Thank God got an opening of Rs. 8.10 crore at the box office and later shockingly started dropping massively. The lifetime collection of the movie in India was Rs. 34.89 crore net, and the worldwide gross collection of the film was Rs. 48.92 crore. 

The exact budget of Thank God was not revealed, but some websites reported that the film was made on a budget of Rs. 50 crore and some portals reported that it was made on a huge budget of Rs. 100 crore. Well, be it 50 crores or 100 crores, the film turned out to be a disaster at the box office. 

While Ajay finally gave a hit with Drishyam 2 in 2022, Sidharth is yet to shine at the box office. His OTT releases Mission Majnu and Shershaah received a good response, but now, all eyes are on Yodha which will be getting a theatrical release. 

Meanwhile, currently, the actor is surely in the best phase of his career as he is all set to tie the knot with Kiara Advani. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

