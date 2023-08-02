Budget vs Box Office Collection: Here’s an analysis of Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha

MUMBAI :2022 was not a great year for Bollywood and especially for the films that were remakes. Apart from Drishyam 2, no other remake worked well at the box office. One of the remakes that was released last year was Vikram Vedha. The movie starred Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles.

Vikram Vedha was a remake of a Tamil film of the same name, and the original movie had received a fantastic response. The trailer of the Hindi remake had created a good pre-release buzz, and the promotions were also quite decent.

However, the film couldn’t make a mark at the box office. Vikram Vedha took an opening of Rs.10.58 crore at the box office, but it failed to show a great jump over the weekend. The film’s lifetime collection was Rs. 78.66 crore in India and the worldwide gross collection was Rs. 135.03 crore.

According to some reports, Vikram Vedha was made on a budget of Rs. 100 crore, and some reports suggest that the budget of the film was Rs. 175 crore. Well, it was made on a huge budget and was a flop at the box office as it clearly failed to get the audience to theatres.

The movie marked Hrithik Roshan’s comeback after three years and his last release War was a blockbuster at the box office. However, things have totally changed post pandemic, and now, all eyes are on Fighter, which will be his next release.






