Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s an analysis of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim

MUMBAI : Salman Khan’s last theatrical release as a lead was Dabangg 3. Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was released on OTT, and in Antim, he played a supporting role. Antim starred Aayush Sharma in the lead role, and both Salman and Aayush impressed one and all with their performance in the movie.

Antim was released in November 2021 which was amid the pandemic, and in Maharashtra, the theatres were still running with 50 percent occupancy at that time. The movie started on a slow note and collected Rs. 5.03 crore on its day one. But, it showed a good jump over the weekend and the first-weekend collection was Rs. 18.61 crore.

The lifetime collection of the film in India was Rs. 39.06 crores and the worldwide gross collection was 59.11 crore. Well, reportedly, Antim was made on a budget of Rs. 40 crores, and we cannot call it a big disaster. However, the movie was also not a hit.

On paper, after the digital and satellite rights, the movie might have turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers. But, theatrically in India, it was a flop.

Now, Salman is gearing up for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which is slated to release on Eid this year. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Jassie Gill, and Shehnaz Gill. Well, it is expected that the film might take the box office by storm. But well, let’s wait and watch.

