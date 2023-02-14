Budget vs Box office collection: Here’s a look at the analysis of Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Rashtra Kavach Om

MUMBAI:Before the pandemic, Aditya Roy Kapur was seen in the movie Malang which was a romantic thriller. The film had done decently well at the box office. After Malang, the actor’s two films, Sadak 2 and Ludo, got OTT releases.

Last year, Aditya’s action-thriller titled Rashtra Kavach Om was released in theatres. The movie was directed by Kapil Verma, and also starred Sanjana Sanghi in the lead role. While the trailer of Rashtra Kavach Om promised to be a perfect masala action entertainer, the film received mostly negative reviews from critics and it failed to impress the audience as well.

The movie took a dismal opening of Rs. 1.50 crore and then there was no hope for the movie to grow at the box office. The lifetime collection of Rashtra Kavach Om was Rs. 7.11 crores.

According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 35 crores. So, if the lifetime collection is just Rs. 7.11 crore, then of course the film was a disaster at the box office.

Aditya Roy Kapur’s next release is Gumraah which also stars Mrunal Thakur in the lead role. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Thadam and it is slated to release on 7th April 2023.

Meanwhile, Aditya is gearing up for the release of his first web series titled The Night Manager. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 17th February 2023. The series is an Indian adaptation of the British series of the same name.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.