Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a comeback with Pathaan. His last film as a lead was ‘Zero’, which flopped at the box office. Here’s a look at the analysis of Zero before Pathaan releases.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 03:15
movie_image: 
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th January 2023. The movie, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. All eyes are on Pathaan as Bollywood has been going through a rough phase.

But before Pathaan releases, let’s take a look at the box office analysis of Shah Rukh Khan’s last release as a lead, ‘Zero’. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Budget vs Box office Collection: A look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj

Zero opened very well and collected Rs. 19.35 crores on day one, but it later started showing a drop. In its first weekend, the film collected Rs. 54.60 crores, and on weekdays, it showed a drop further. In India, the film’s lifetime collection was Rs. 90.28 crores net, and the worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 186 crores.

Well, Rs. 90.28 crores of collection will surely be quite good for a mid-budget movie. But Zero was made on a huge scale, and according to reports, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 200 crores. Even if we ignore just the Indian collection and look at the worldwide gross collection of Zero, Rs. 186 crores, it is still less than the budget of the film. So, Zero was a flop.

While the official budget of Pathaan has not yet been revealed, reports say that the movie was made on a huge budget of Rs. 250 crores. Let’s wait and see what response will Pathaan get at the box office.

Also Read: Budget vs Box office collection: A look at the box office analysis of Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Pathaan Zero Shah Rukh Khan Anushka Sharma Katrina Kaif Deepika Padukone John Abraham Aanand L Rai Siddharth Anand Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 03:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Abdu Rozik reveals that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has a black heart, and Tina Dutta and Shalin Bhanot are the masterminds of the game
MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of...
Exclusive! Erica Fernandes drops a hint about her new project
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves...
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th...
Here are some tips to achieve a minimal makeup look 
MUMBAI: The key to achieving a minimal makeup look is to focus on enhancing your natural features rather than hiding...
Handsome! Check out these dapper looks of Vijay Varma
MUMBAI: Vijay Varma is an actor who works predominantly in Hindi cinema. Varma rose to prominence with his role in Pink...
Recent Stories
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero
Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero

Latest Video

Related Stories
These are the Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in divorce in a short span of time
These are the Bollywood couples whose marriages ended in divorce in a short span of time
Is Urvashi Rautela moving towards the south due to the situation in Bollywood?
Is Urvashi Rautela moving towards the south due to the situation in Bollywood?
RRR wins big at Critics Choice Awards, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer with Pathaan and more; here are trending entertainment ne
RRR wins big at Critics Choice Awards, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer with Pathaan and more; here is the trending entertainment news of the day
Luv Ranjan's starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer to be launched along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan release?
Luv Ranjan's starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s trailer to be launched along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan release?
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamta Mohandas, Salman Khan and more stars who were diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mamta Mohandas, Salman Khan and more stars who were diagnosed with rare diseases and disorders
Meet Tamannaah Bhatia’s first co-star Samir Aftab
Meet Tamannaah Bhatia’s first co-star Samir Aftab