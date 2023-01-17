Budget vs Box office collection: Before Pathaan releases, here is an analysis of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his comeback as a lead with Pathaan which is slated to release on 25th January 2023. The movie, which is directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. All eyes are on Pathaan as Bollywood has been going through a rough phase.

But before Pathaan releases, let’s take a look at the box office analysis of Shah Rukh Khan’s last release as a lead, ‘Zero’. The film was directed by Aanand L Rai and also starred Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Zero opened very well and collected Rs. 19.35 crores on day one, but it later started showing a drop. In its first weekend, the film collected Rs. 54.60 crores, and on weekdays, it showed a drop further. In India, the film’s lifetime collection was Rs. 90.28 crores net, and the worldwide gross collection of the movie was Rs. 186 crores.

Well, Rs. 90.28 crores of collection will surely be quite good for a mid-budget movie. But Zero was made on a huge scale, and according to reports, the movie was made on a budget of Rs. 200 crores. Even if we ignore just the Indian collection and look at the worldwide gross collection of Zero, Rs. 186 crores, it is still less than the budget of the film. So, Zero was a flop.

While the official budget of Pathaan has not yet been revealed, reports say that the movie was made on a huge budget of Rs. 250 crores. Let’s wait and see what response will Pathaan get at the box office.

