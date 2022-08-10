Budget vs Box office collection: Before Selfiee releases, here’s a look at the analysis of Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu

MUMBAI:2022 was not a great year for Akshay Kumar. The actor had four back-to-back flops at the box office, Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu. On Diwali last year, Ram Setu was released and it was the actor’s last theatrical release.

Now, he is gearing up for the release of Selfiee which will be his first release of 2023. But, before Selfiee releases, let’s have a look at the box office analysis of Ram Setu.

Ram Setu was released during the Diwali weekend in 2022 and it had taken an opening of Rs. 15.25 crore. Well, it was a good opening, but after a good start the movie was required to follow an upward trend and that didn’t happen.

The Abhishek Sharma directorial received mixed reviews from the critics, and the audiences were also not much happy with the movie. After a good start, the film further showed a drop and the lifetime collection was only Rs. 71.87 crores in India. The worldwide lifetime gross collection of the movie was Rs. 92.94 crore.

Well, according to reports, Ram Setu was made on a budget of Rs. 150 crores. It was a big-budget film and after looking at the theatrical collection, one can surely call the film a huge flop.

Now, all eyes are on Selfiee which is slated to release on 24th Feb 2023. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Driving License and also stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

