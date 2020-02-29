Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh opens up about struggling and facing rejection in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Sharvari Wagh, who will be making her Bollywood debut with Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Rani Mukerji, and Saif Ali Khan, recently opened up about struggling for six years before landing a project.

The actress shot to fame with Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye on Amazon Prime Video.

As per sources, the actress said that she gave her first audition in 2014 and it’s 2020 when two of her projects have released, so it has been a struggle to finally reach this stage. And she feel everyone faces their own struggles in this line, but yes, for her to get work was definitely a big, big struggle.

Sharvari also talked about facing rejection in the highly competitive Bollywood industry.

'Obviously, rejection is the worst fear that you’d have. Whenever I got rejected, of course, I’d feel bad. I mean, everyone would feel bad in that situation. So, that feeling is not the best one, of course,' she said.

'I actually never had a plan B, which was very scary for me, but it made me work harder because I knew that if not this, then I don’t have anything. And I made sure it was like that for me. So, I never second-guessed myself because I didn’t have a backup option,' Sharvari added.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be the story of two con couples, one played by Sharvari and Siddhant while another one will be played by Rani and Saif. It will take place ten years after the events of the first film. Directed by Varun V Sharma, the film will release on June 26, 2020.

SOURCE – NEWS 18