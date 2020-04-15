Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan talks about his equation with Aditya Chopra

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is all set to unite with Rani Mukerji for Aditya Chopra’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead roles. The actor opened up about his past differences with Aditya Chopra and seems to have made peace with the head honcho of Yash Raj Films, which backs Bunty Aur Babli 2. He also stated that Chopra was slightly disappointed in his attitude towards certain things.

In his recent conversation with Film Companion, he said, 'It was nice to reconnect with Adi (Aditya Chopra) again. We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed in my attitude towards certain things and we hadn’t worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there’s peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this. Also, there is this really nice angle of working with a producer that kind of knows what they are doing.'

He added further, 'I have produced films, (I can say that) it’s really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting an SMS from Adi saying "Welcome back home" means a lot to me.'

Credits: SpotboyE