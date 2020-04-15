News

Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif Ali Khan talks about his equation with Aditya Chopra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 09:49 PM

MUMBAI: Saif Ali Khan is all set to unite with Rani Mukerji for Aditya Chopra’s Bunty Aur Babli 2, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead roles. The actor opened up about his past differences with Aditya Chopra and seems to have made peace with the head honcho of Yash Raj Films, which backs Bunty Aur Babli 2. He also stated that Chopra was slightly disappointed in his attitude towards certain things.

In his recent conversation with Film Companion, he said, 'It was nice to reconnect with Adi (Aditya Chopra) again. We had a couple of disagreements in the past and I think he was slightly disappointed in my attitude towards certain things and we hadn’t worked together in a very long time. This just meant that there’s peace again and everything is fine. That is the most important aspect of this. Also, there is this really nice angle of working with a producer that kind of knows what they are doing.'

He added further, 'I have produced films, (I can say that) it’s really a relief to work with someone who has all the headache of choosing the right music, figuring out how to shoot and release it and you just do your work as an actor. I mean getting an SMS from Adi saying "Welcome back home" means a lot to me.'

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Bunty Aur Babli 2 Saif Ali Khan Aditya Chopra Yash Raj Films Music TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mika and Chahatt Khanna get romantic for...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Actresses who rocked the bell-bottom look!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here