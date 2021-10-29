BUNTY AUR BABLI 2: The new Bunty and Babli, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, to host a Diwali bash for the media

MUMBAI: Sixteen years after conning people on screen and people’s hearts off screen, the Bunty Aur Babli franchise is set to return with a sequel next month. While the original Babli, Rani Mukerji returns to spread her charm, this time she has a new Bunty, Saif Ali Khan, with her along with two new copycats in the form of Sharvari and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

While Rani and Saif reunite on screen after 13 years and need no introduction, the newcomers need a proper formal introduction with the media. And with the festive time of Diwali upon us, what better way to do it than organising a big Diwali bash for the industry. The fresh pair will be hosting a Diwali get-together for the media fraternity, after two years of quiet celebrations due to the Covid pandemic.

Also read: Interesting! Did you know Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh is the granddaughter of Maharashtra's former CM Manohar Joshi?

Speaking about it, Siddhant says, “Bollywood films are synonymous to Indian celebrations. Given the fact that we are promoting our film in a festive period, we have decided that we will celebrate this special moment in all our lives by hosting a Diwali get-together for our media fraternity. We haven’t had the chance to meet and connect with them in person for a while. So, we want to celebrate with them and tell each other that movies are back, celebrations are back!”

His co-star Sharvari, also resonates with the sentiment. “I have been looking forward to promoting my big-screen debut with media people because I have heard how warm and fun such events are. I’m glad that my first media outing is a cool Diwali get-together that we intend to host for them,” she gushes.

Starring Saif, Rani, Siddhant and Sharvari, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. It will be hitting the theatres next month on November 19.

Also read: Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer! It is going to be the new Bunty Aur Babli v/s the old Bunty Aur Babli in this flick

Stay tuned for more updates at Tellychakkar.com.