Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer! It is going to be the new Bunty Aur Babli v/s the old Bunty Aur Babli in this flick

MUMBAI: In the year 2005 we have seen and loved Bunty and Babli. This movie which had Rani Mukherjee and Abhishek Bachchan in the leading role was immensely loved by the fans. And now the movie is back with the sequel which has Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee in the leading role along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari.

Today finally after a long wait the makers have released the trailer of the movie and no doubt it has all the elements to be a fun roller coaster ride.

About the trailer

The trailer begins with Rakesh and Vimmi Trivedi who were also known as the con artists Bunty and Babli, but they are living or simple decent life now. But there is new Bunty Aur Babli in town. This new Bunty Aur Babli are taking the brand name of the original one and creating all the Chaos in the town. Original Bunty Aur Babli are now on a mission to catch this new pair who are using their name. Indeed we are going to see some fun roller coaster ride in the movie.

Expectation from the movie

Right from the trailer we can see that we can expect some great performances from all four characters and also the supporting artist. How can we forget the sizzling chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee in earlier movies like Hum Tum, Tara Ram Pam and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic. We are going to expect some amazing on-screen chemistry between both of them in this movie also. We are going to see actor Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee and yet another never seen before avatar. It will be a treat to watch this fresh jodi of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari for the first time. Also we can expect some amazing Con stories as we can see many disguise avatar of Siddharth and Sharvari in the trailer. No doubt after what actor Pankaj Tripathi has given all this while it will be a treat to watch him in this film. Indeed the trailer has all the elements which can promise a movie to be a fun roller coaster ride. And we can expect one major face-off between the old Bunty Aur Babli with the new Bunty Aur Babli.

The cast of the movie

This fresh new Con story will star Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari, along with Pankaj Tripathi.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 is set to release worldwide on November 19. Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been directed by Varun V Sharma.

