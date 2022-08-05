Busy bee Akshay Oberoi on shooting back-to-back: It's not easy but won't complain

On a manic schedule, actor Akshay Oberoi is shuttling to and from cities to honour his work commitments. He says it's not easy, but he can't complain.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Akshay Oberoi

MUMBAI: On a manic schedule, actor Akshay Oberoi is shuttling to and from cities to honour his work commitments. He says it's not easy, but he can't complain.

Akashay is all set to entertain the audience with his interesting line-up including 'Gaslight' along with Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and 'Varchasva' along with Ravi Kishan and Tridha Choudhary.

He has recently wrapped up the shoot of Vikram Bhatt's 'Cold' and he is now been shuttling between Mumbai and Ranchi for 'Gaslight' and 'Varchasva'.

Akshay says: "It is great to be doing what I love. I'm happy to be part of projects with such fine storylines and it's exciting that they're helmed by passionate filmmakers. The schedule is insane and I have been shuttling across cities to fulfil my commitments. It's not easy, but I can't complain. I'm grateful to have landed these projects."

The 37-year-old actor, who was ranked in The Times Most Desirable Men at No. 31 in 2020, was last seen in 'Love Hostel'.

SOURCE : IANS 

Akshay Oberoi Sara Ali Khan Vikrant Massey Chitrangada Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
CarryMinati: Told Ajay Devgn he should get a copyright on his eyes
MUMBAI: CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, made a brief appearance in the latest released thriller-drama '...
Kangana Ranaut: 'She's On Fire' showcases agent Agni's power
MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut says the new song 'She's On Fire' by rapper Badshah for her upcoming film 'Dhaakad'...
CONGRATULATIONS! Parth Samthaan is the INSTAGRAM king of the week!
MUMBAI:  It wouldn’t be wrong if we say that this week's Insta King’s stars have been favourable as his fame and...
Rupali Ganguly on the challenges she faces while doing two shows simultaneously
MUMBAI: Popular actress Rupali Ganguly shares how she simultaneously manages shooting for TV serial 'Anupamaa' and the...
Sambhabana Mohanty: I believe broadcast media and society just mirror each other
MUMBAI: Actress Sambhabana Mohanty is seen in the role of Damini in the TV show 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan'. The...
Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi: Nobody ever told me to freeze my eggs
MUMBAI:  'Lock Upp' contestant Payal Rohatgi revealed in the reality show that she's unable to get pregnant due to...
Recent Stories
CarryMinati: Told Ajay Devgn he should get a copyright on his eyes
CarryMinati: Told Ajay Devgn he should get a copyright on his eyes
Latest Video