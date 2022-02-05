Buzz! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad once again grab the limelight after the paps click them outside a café

MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan once again created havoc after being spotted outside a café in Mumbai with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Shutterbugs clicked them together at a cafe on Friday night as they were seen holding hands evading them.

Hrithik and Saba were clicked outside the Farmer's Cafe in Mumbai as the two walked towards their car. For the dinner outing, the 'War' actor opted for a checkered shirt over a white t-shirt paired with beige pants. The actor also sported a cap. On the other hand, Saba wore a yellow top teamed with light blue denim. She was seen attempting to hide her face with the help of her long locks.

Their fans are eagerly waiting to know if the two are dating or not. Bombarding the comment section, a user wrote, "They look cute together..hrithik is so handsome." Another said, "They are adorable together, Cuties." Take a look:

Talking about Saba, she made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi.' She was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem and 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan recently treated his fans with the first look as Vedha from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. The film also starres Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role.

