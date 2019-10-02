B'wood producer begins nationwide rally on Gandhi Jayanti

Bollywood producer Shailendra Singh kicked off a unifying rally to mark the 150th birthday of Mahatma Gandhi.

He aims to spread Gandhi's message of love and unity through the One India My India Rally.

Kick-starting this purposeful journey on Wednesday, Singh will travel over 7000 kilometres across 15 cities and 11 states. The entourage will travel across the country from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to unite Indians through his song "Anthem4Good".

"Gandhiji taught us to live in unity and harmony, a lesson the world needs now more than ever before. Th 'Anthem4Good' brought together every Indian the world over and with this rally, I want to hear the stories and share the journeys of my fellow Indians with everyone. There are so many heroes who achieve excellence every day in their respective towns. I want to get to know them and what better day to begin this transformational journey than Gandhi Jayanti, 150 years to the man who brought us together," said Singh.

Singh will meet people from all walks of life, interview unsung heroes, farmers, villagers, men and women in uniform and share his diverse experiences with his viewers.

Throughout his journey, Singh will share the "One India, My India/ Ek Bharat, Mera Bharat Anthem4Good", which he co-created with composer Mithoon and released on April 23, 2019.

(Source: IANS)