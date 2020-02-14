B'wood showers Irrfan with love and prayers after his emotional video

MUMBAI: On Wednesday, actor Irrfan had shared an emotional video where he spoke of his inability to promote his upcoming flick "Angrezi Medium" owing to ailing health. On Thursday, Bollywood took to Twitter and showered love and porayers of speedy recovery for the actor, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: "Irrfan bhai aap kamaal ho. Keep inspiring!"

Irrfan's note had ended with: "We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me."

Replying to the line, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you."

Retweeting Hrithik's post, Shahid Kapoor wrote: "Waiting for you too @irrfank".

Varun Dhawan tweeted: "This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir and we are waiting for u."

Praying for Irrfan's speedy recovery, Yami Gautam shared: "Dear Irrfan Sir, you have always reinstated our believe, our faith, in nothing but in our own talent & working with resilience! Your message has our hearts brimming with emotions ! We all wishing you a speedy recovery & can't wait to watch you onscreen."

"Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 20.