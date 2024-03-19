Call My Bae actress Ananya Panday sets some major fashion goals in this new photoshoot

We really cannot take our eyes off these hot and cute pictures of the actress Ananya Panday, indeed she is setting some major fashion goals in this new photoshoot
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 19:12
movie_image: 
Ananya

MUMBAI: With her movies and different characters actress Ananya Panday has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions. She is indeed one of the most loved names we have in the acting space, the actress has been known not only for her acting but also for her looks and her cuteness. Over the time the actress Ananya Panday has been dropping some major fashion goals that have been loved by the fans all over.

Having said that the actress has now dropped a series of new pictures where the actress is looking super hot and extremely cute, the actress was seen grabbing the attention and setting the gram on fire with her amazing photoshoot. No doubt every single picture mentioned above defines hotness and cuteness and we are falling short of words to define and describe these pictures of the actress Ananya Panday. 

Also read - Sad! Ananya Panday opens up on what it is like to get trolled as an actor, 'It hurts...'

We really cannot take our eyes off the actress Ananya Panday and we shall look forward to see some more amazing clicks coming from the side of the actress in the coming days that are surely giving major fashion goals.

What are your views on these pictures of the actress Ananya Panday and how will you rate her for her cuteness and her looks, do share in the comment section below.

On the work front the actress will be next seen in the Prime series Call My Bae.  

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Ananya Panday gives this advice to bestie Suhana Khan as she gets trolled for her acting in debut film, The Archies

Ananya Panday ANANYA PANDAY FANS ANANYA PANDAY MOVIES Ananya Panday fashion Prime Video call my bae Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 19:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Artists of Sony SAB's ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’ come together to celebrate the success of the show
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's show 'Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke' narrates the shared heartwarming love story of Pashminna (...
Ancient Warrior in a Modern World - Shahid Kapoor Dons the Mantle of ‘Ashwatthama’ for Pooja Entertainment's magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’
MUMBAI : Pooja Entertainment is gearing up to take the audience on a thrilling journey where ancient legend meets...
Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal: Exclusive! Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Ekta Tiwari roped in for the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Hrithik Roshan undergoes martial arts training and learns to fight with a Japanese Katana
MUMBAI : Actor Hrithik Roshan is all geared up to reprise his character of Agent Kabir in the Blockbuster YRF franchise...
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience with Kanguva! The marvelous teaser from Suriya Sivakumar and Studio Green's big-scale film OUT Now
MUMBAI : After a long month of waiting, Studio Green and Suriya Sivakumar have unveiled the teaser of the magnum opus...
This Holi Groove on the beats of Choli; As The Highly Anticipated Track from Crew Drops Tomorrow!
MUMBAI : With Holi just around the corner, the makers are gearing up to drop the perfect addition to your playlist just...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Ancient Warrior in a Modern World - Shahid Kapoor Dons the Mantle of ‘Ashwatthama’ for Pooja Entertainment's magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Ancient Warrior in a Modern World - Shahid Kapoor Dons the Mantle of ‘Ashwatthama’ for Pooja Entertainment's magnum opus ‘Ashwatthama The Saga Continues’
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan undergoes martial arts training and learns to fight with a Japanese Katana
Suriya Sivakumar
Prepare yourself for an unforgettable cinematic experience with Kanguva! The marvelous teaser from Suriya Sivakumar and Studio Green's big-scale film OUT Now
Kareena Kapoor Khan
This Holi Groove on the beats of Choli; As The Highly Anticipated Track from Crew Drops Tomorrow!
Devara
‘Devara: Part 1’: Man of Masses NTR Jr heads to Goa to begin new shoot schedule for the magnum opus
Fatima
Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun pictures from the celebrations