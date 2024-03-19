Call My Bae actress Ananya Panday sets some major fashion goals in this new photoshoot

MUMBAI: With her movies and different characters actress Ananya Panday has been grabbing the attention of the fans and ruling the hearts of millions. She is indeed one of the most loved names we have in the acting space, the actress has been known not only for her acting but also for her looks and her cuteness. Over the time the actress Ananya Panday has been dropping some major fashion goals that have been loved by the fans all over.

Having said that the actress has now dropped a series of new pictures where the actress is looking super hot and extremely cute, the actress was seen grabbing the attention and setting the gram on fire with her amazing photoshoot. No doubt every single picture mentioned above defines hotness and cuteness and we are falling short of words to define and describe these pictures of the actress Ananya Panday.

Also read - Sad! Ananya Panday opens up on what it is like to get trolled as an actor, 'It hurts...'

We really cannot take our eyes off the actress Ananya Panday and we shall look forward to see some more amazing clicks coming from the side of the actress in the coming days that are surely giving major fashion goals.

What are your views on these pictures of the actress Ananya Panday and how will you rate her for her cuteness and her looks, do share in the comment section below.

On the work front the actress will be next seen in the Prime series Call My Bae.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Ananya Panday gives this advice to bestie Suhana Khan as she gets trolled for her acting in debut film, The Archies