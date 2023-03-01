“This is called power of nepotism” netiozens trolled Shanaya Kapoor as see bags the movie Screw Dheela

MUMBAI : Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans all over the internet with her sizzling pictures, no doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress in the pictures which defines hotness and cuteness at the same time.

As we all know Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Bedhadak and now there are reports and news which are saying that the actress will be seen in the upcoming action thriller Screw Dheela which has Tiger Shroff in the leading role. Indeed this is great news for all the Shanaya Kapoor fans as they would see the actress in this upcoming action thriller opposite Tiger Shroff, but there are few people who did not like this news and are trolling the actress Shanaya Kapoor for different reasons.

Check out the comments below

As we can see these comments many people are saying that she got the movie because she is a starkid, this is all because of the power of nepotism, whereas many people are saying that they can already see the movie is going flop, on the other hand few people are saying that why to remove Rashmika Mandana and choose Shanaya Kapoor over Rashmika.

What are your views on the actress Shanaya Kapoor replacing Rashmika Mandanna in Screw Dheela and these comments, do let us know in the comment section below.

