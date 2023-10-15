Candid! Fashion actor Ashwin Mushran opens up about stereotypes and gay roles post Priyanka Chopra starrer; Says ‘I said no to so much after that….’

MUMBAI: The Fashion actor Ashwin Mushran, who portrayed the flamboyant designer, has spoken out against stereotypes in the business. Mushran claimed that although he was offered other parts that were similar to his role in the Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut film Fashion, they weren't as strong. He pointed out that actors are frequently typecast in the film industry based on their appearance, and he had turned down many offers because they were all too similar.

In an interview, Mushran said, “Unfortunately, the film or the industry is a stereotyping industry. You look like this, so you play this. After fashion as well, at that time to do a gay role, not many actors did that, now it’s very different. I said no to so much after that because the same thing was being offered. I found that a lot of the other things that were being offered did not match up to that character. So if it did not match up to how strong that character was, then I can’t do that, then it would be disrespectful to that role. The industry stereotypes and it’s natural.”

In the movie Fashion, Mushran portrays the growing designer Rohit Khanna, who introduces Meghana (played by Priyanka) to the world of fashion. In addition, he appeared in films like Life in a Metro and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

In regards to actors becoming friends, the actor added,“When you’re shooting, if you’re doing a location shoot, you get along with people, but they’re not necessarily your friends when you come back to Bombay. So always remember that when you get along at the theater, you’ll always be friends.”

Credit - The Indian Express

