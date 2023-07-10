Candid! Kareena Kapoor Khan opens up her on-set conversations focused solely on 'Tashan' during 'Jab We Met' shoot; Says ‘I did was talk about Tashan…’

Kareena revealed in a recent interview that Imtiaz had sought Shahid Kapoor initially and that the film's original title, Geet, was derived from the role she would eventually play. All she could do while working on Jab We Met was "talk about Tashan," which she believed would be a huge professional turning point for her.
movie_image: 
Kareena Kapoor Khan

MUMBAI: According to Kareena Kapoor Khan, she was more preoccupied with the film Tashan, which she was working on at the same time, and she wasn't aware of the importance of the film Jab We Met for her while it was being filmed. Kareena stated that even the movie's director, Imtiaz Ali, must have been concerned that she wasn't portraying the enchantment of the occasion.

(Also read: Oops! Throwback to the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan took a 'funny' dig at Kajol )

Kareena revealed in a recent interview that Imtiaz had sought Shahid Kapoor initially and that the film's original title, Geet, was derived from the role she would eventually play. All she could do while working on Jab We Met was "talk about Tashan," which she believed would be a huge professional turning point for her. She agreed to the project, considering it to be just another movie.

Unfortunately, Tashan didn't perform as well as Jab We Met, which turned out to be one of her most well-known films. Kareena Said, “I didn’t even manifest it. I was actually without work for a year and a half, because I was saying no to films; I wasn’t getting the kind of films that I wanted… I never knew it would be this iconic movie. Even Imtiaz always looked at me like, ‘You’re not understanding what this character is, you don’t know what you’re doing’.”

She was being filmed, but she still didn't understand, “I was like, ‘What is this Geet? I’m coming with Tashan, it’s going to blow the world away’, which it did, but it wasn’t that movie, it was this. Throughout shooting Jab We Met, all I did was talk about Tashan. Imtiaz must’ve really thought, ‘She has no idea’. And that’s what worked. I actually had no idea.”

When it was first released in 2007, Jab We Met became an immediate classic and is still cherished by fans today.

(Also read: What! When Anurag Kashyap broke his silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan rejecting his film ‘Bombay Velvet’: “Next time you shouldn’t ask…”)

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Filmfare

