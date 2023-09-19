Candidly! Vidya Balan reveals harsh truth of society, women with ‘Flourishing careers’ still handover their cheques to husbands; says ‘Because money is power’

MUMBAI: In order to promote the emergence of a more egalitarian society, actress Vidya Balan discussed the societal and psychological constraints that restrict women from feeling empowered. In an interview, Vidya claimed that women still lack the confidence to handle their finances on their own and frequently give their husbands their paychecks in order to avoid putting themselves in a vulnerable position. She also lauded the security of her husband, film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Vidya said while growing up, women are told they need to be physically attractive in order to get "the best groom." She continued, “There are so many working women, who have flourishing careers, who are earning really well, they’ll say, ‘I hand over the cheque to my husband’. Because money has to be controlled by the man. Why does money have to be controlled by the man? Because money is power, and you don’t want the man to feel threatened in any way.”

According to Vidya Balan, Women are equally involved in maintaining the status quo, since, they are unsure of who they will become if they suddenly gain total control over a relationship.

She said, “I have friends who’re like, ‘We have joint accounts, I don’t know anything about money’. Arey, why don’t you know anything about money? You’re doing so well, you’re earning so well, why will you not know how much you have in the bank? Why will you not know how much you’re investing, and where you’re investing? Why are financial calls, not your calls? You don’t want to take that responsibility because you’ve been taught that the man controls everything and that’s how it should be.”

In the same way, Vidya asserted that it is "safe" for women to undergo treatments on their bodies and faces in order to prevent aging. She mentioned her husband and said, “If you age, the man will go looking somewhere else. "Women who do it for themselves can, but they shouldn't have such procedures to placate others," she stated. “I feel so fortunate to be with someone who thinks the best of me every day.”

According to Vidya, gaining confidence takes time, and she didn't begin her path toward accepting herself until she began acting in her early 30s. She still experiences good and terrible days. The actor claimed she is currently in a far better position than she ever was.

Credit:- Indian Express