Cannes 2023: Gorgeous! Esha Gupta leaves netizens spellbound in a white sheer gown

One of them is actress Esha Gupta. The Rustom actress who is known for her bold and sizzling social media posts, wore a pristine white sheer dress
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut.

One of them is actress Esha Gupta. The Rustom actress who is known for her bold and sizzling social media posts, wore a pristine white sheer dress at her Cannes 2023 debut. With minimal jewelry and barely there makeup, Esha surely did impress one and all. 

Take a look;

Other Indian celebs who also walked the Cannes 2023 red carpet were Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chhillar, Sara Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur and Sunny Leone.

Did you like Esha Gupta’s Cannes look?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

