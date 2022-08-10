Cannes 2023: Must Read! A look at the best and worst dressed celebs at the film festival

MUMBAI: This year, many Indian celebrities made it to the Cannes Film Festival. From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Anushka Sharma to Mrunal Thakur, many Hindi film actresses walked the red carpet. While some impressed the netizens with their red carpet looks, some failed to impress.

So, today, let’s look at the best and worst dressed celebs at the Cannes Film Festival 2023...

Best Looks

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal had multiple looks at the film festival. But, it was her desi look that stole the hearts. She opted for a silver saree with a bralette blouse, and looked stunning in it.

Anushka Sharma

Everyone was waiting for Anushka Sharma to walk the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It was her debut at the Cannes and she opted to wear an off-shoulder gown and looked beautiful in that outfit. A perfect debut!

Sunny Leone

Sunny walked the red carpet for the premiere of her movie Kennedy. The actress opted for a high-slit pastel gown in which she looked chic and hot. She proved that simple is the best.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan’s desi look got mixed reactions. But, we feel that she beautifully represented Indian culture at the red carpet.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla also walked the red carpet this year at the Cannes, and the actress opted for a yellow lehenga with a bralette blouse and she looked stunning in the Indian outfit.

Worst Looks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan goes to Cannes every year. This year, she walked the red carpet wearing a silver-hooded gown, and was trolled a lot for her look. Clearly, people expected something much better from her.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela had multiple looks at the Cannes 2023. But, her green feather gown was surely not a good look at all. It was a weird outfit.

Manushi Chhillar

While Manushi Chhillar’s white gown was simple and she looked nice in it, for one of her appearances she opted for a satin gown, and that was something not liked by the people.

