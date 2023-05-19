Cannes 2023: Sultry! Mrunal Thakur’s red carpet moment is what fans waited for

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center.

Also Read- WHAT! Jersey actress Mrunal Thakur breaks her silence of being a dual degree holder, scroll down to know more

After Sara Ali Khan, Urvashi Rautela, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, and Aishwarya Rai, now Mrunal Thakur is next to showcase her spectacular look at the Cannes 2023 red carpet. The Sita Ramam actress wore a shimmer white cut out gown with ruffles and a long trail. She definitely made the red carpet her own with her sensual look and poses in the Falguni and Shane Peacock custom creation .

This is Mrunal’s debut at the Cannes and she has surely impressed one and all.

Here are some of her previous looks that were just as killer as the red carpet one.

Which look did you love the most of Mrunal?

Tell us in the comments below.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Vijay Varma, Anushka Sharma and Tamannaah Bhatia are expected to make their appearances soon on the red carpet.

Also Read- Shocking! Mrunal Thakur gets massively trolled on her latest picture with a punching bag; netizens say, 'Chhoti bacchi ho kya?'

On the work front, Mrunal will be seen in Pooja Meri Jaan, Pippa, Lust Stories 2 and a yet to be titled project with South superstar Nani.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.