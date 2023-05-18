Cannes 2023: Trolled! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s shimmery green dress gets a mixed response; netizens say, “What the hell Ash”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is yet to walk the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, but she did an interaction with the media, and wore a loose shimmery green dress. Well, her look is getting a mixed response on social media.
Aishwarya

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is undoubtedly one of the most gorgeous actresses we have in the Indian film industry. For the past many years, she has been attending the Cannes Film Festival, and every year everyone waits to see what the actress will be wearing at the red carpet.

While she is yet to walk the red carpet, she did an interaction with the media, and wore a loose shimmery green dress. Her fans are loving her look and they are calling her ‘CANNES QUEEN AISHWARYA’. However, many netizens are not happy with her look and they are trolling her.

A netizen tweeted, “Howling at the #aishwaryaraibacchan stans in the QT who really want to cry at this ugly garment she’s wearing, but can’t because they are delusional followers.” Another Twitter user wrote, “What the hell Ash.” One more netizen tweeted, “When we said no more Anarkali, this isn't what we were talking or thinking about instead.” Check out the tweets below...


Every year, Aishwarya’s looks at the Cannes become the talk of the talk. While some of her outfits look amazing, and she looks stunning in them, some outfits fail to impress the netizens.

This look of Aishwarya has received a mixed response. Now, let’s wait and watch what she will be wearing in the upcoming appearances.

When it comes to films, Aishwarya was last seen in PS 2 which did reasonably well at the box office. However, the actress’ performance as Nandini was loved by one and all.

