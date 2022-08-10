Cannes 2023: Uff! Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a ray of Sunshine on the red carpet; fans says “Gorgeous and Drama free”

Now, Taj actress Aditi Rao Hydari finally made her appearance on the red carpet in a stunning strapless Michael Cinco canary yellow gown for the screening of L'Ete Dernier.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 13:16
movie_image: 
Aditi Rao Hydari

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center. 

Also Read- Exclusive! Taj actress Aditi Rao Hydari says, "There are some blessings from Madhubala ji"

Now, Taj actress Aditi Rao Hydari finally made her appearance on the red carpet in a stunning strapless Michael Cinco canary yellow gown for the screening of L'Ete Dernier. Her hair and makeup perfectly accentuated her overall look. Actress Nimrat Kaur commented on Aditi Rao’s picture writing, “Uff (with heart emoji) how can you be so beautiful?” 

Fans were in awe of her look too. One wrote, “his is so pretty! She looks like a star and this is what the Cannes red carpet is all about. It reminds me of Deepika's red carpet looks from around 2016-2019.” Anotherw wrote, “Don’t mind this. It’s a good change from her usual ethnic wear looks.” one wrote, “Gorgeous. Love her. So simple and drama free. The dress is beautiful.”

How did you like Aditi’s gown? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- Taj actress Aditi Rao Hydari says, “I think intimacy is the most natural thing” – Exclusive

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-HindustanTimes

Aditi Rao Hydari Modern Love Mumbai Padmaavat Murder 3 Rockstar Bhoomi Boss Cannes 2023 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Esha Gupta Sunny Leone Sara Ali Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/26/2023 - 13:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the first promo of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 featuring Salman Khan has the host of the show
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhimanyu arrives at Akshara’s home, Abhir happy to see his docman
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anupama is unable to forgive Anuj and decides to leave
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Pushpa Impossible: Fight of Love! Chirag's determination to not let the wedding happen, Pushpa finds out something BIG
MUMBAI:  Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Kya Baat Hai! Fans of Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 are ecstatic over Ram and Priya’s return trend ‘Raya is Back’ to celebrate! Check out the best reactions here!
MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. The gripping storyline and fantastic...
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Trouble! Rana gets arrested, Maan to find proof of innocence
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Recent Stories
Aditi Rao Hydari
Cannes 2023: Uff! Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a ray of Sunshine on the red carpet; fans says “Gorgeous and Drama free”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Awesome! Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to begin shooting for Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan starrer Tiger Vs Pathaan in January 2024
Salman Khan
What! Salman Khan's Bodyguard pushes Vicky Kaushal, fans are shocked, have a look at the comments
Palak Tiwari
Shocking! Palak Tiwari gets trolled, netizena are saying "she is behaving as if she had deliver 5 to 6 blockbuster" check out the video
Roshni Walia
Sexy! Check out the time Firangi actress Roshni Walia raised temperature with her hotness
Jogira Sa Ra Ra review! A family laughter riot after a long time, do not miss this one
Jogira Sa Ra Ra review! A family laughter riot after a long time, do not miss this one
Exclusive! Ram Krishan Dhakad on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “It w
Exclusive! Ram Krishan Dhakad on his experience of working with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, “It was a very good experience”