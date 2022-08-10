Cannes 2023: Uff! Aditi Rao Hydari looks like a ray of Sunshine on the red carpet; fans says “Gorgeous and Drama free”

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center.

Now, Taj actress Aditi Rao Hydari finally made her appearance on the red carpet in a stunning strapless Michael Cinco canary yellow gown for the screening of L'Ete Dernier. Her hair and makeup perfectly accentuated her overall look. Actress Nimrat Kaur commented on Aditi Rao’s picture writing, “Uff (with heart emoji) how can you be so beautiful?”

Fans were in awe of her look too. One wrote, “his is so pretty! She looks like a star and this is what the Cannes red carpet is all about. It reminds me of Deepika's red carpet looks from around 2016-2019.” Anotherw wrote, “Don’t mind this. It’s a good change from her usual ethnic wear looks.” one wrote, “Gorgeous. Love her. So simple and drama free. The dress is beautiful.”

