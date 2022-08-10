Cannes 2023: WOW! Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and more influencers who have made it to the film festival

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar, Sara Ali Khan, and many more Indian actresses have been in the news because of their red carpet appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. But, apart from the actresses many other Indian celebs have made it to Cannes this year.

So, today, let’s look at the list of influencers who walked the red carpet at Cannes 2023...

Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila, who is one of the most famous Youtubers and influencers, has made it to Cannes this year. She is representing a brand there, and has been posting pictures and videos from there. Well, her red carpet looks were stunning.

Dolly Singh

Just like Kusha, Dolly Singh is also a Youtuber and influencer. Her looks have been grabbing everyone’s attention at Cannes.

Niharika Nm

While our Hindi film actresses did grab our attention with their red carpet looks, we have to say that the influencers also looked stunning. Niharika Nm, who is known for making us laugh out loud, looked gorgeous at Cannes 2023.

Masoom Minawala

Masoom Minawala’s Cannes looks have been trending on social media. She looked amazing in all her outfits, especially the Indian dress.

Ruhee Dosani

Ruhee is a US-based Indian digital content creator and social media influencer. Her dancing videos are very famous on social media. She was there at Cannes this year, and wore a black embroidered 3D structured jacket with Plisse detailing.

Well, influencers are sure ruling internationally.

