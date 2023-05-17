Cannes 2023: Wow! From Manushi Chhillar to Sara Ali Khan here are their stunning looks

While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut.
movie_image: 
Manushi Chhillar

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted yesterday saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut.

Also Read- Sara Ali Khan jets off to Cannes, ahead of her red carpet debut; actress says, 'From Kedarnath to Cannes'

Here are the looks of some of the actresses who made their red carpet appearances this year.

Manushi Chhillar

Manushi made heads turn with a lacy white dress that included a bodice and long trail. She wore an emerald necklace and statement heels. Her sleek swept hair and bare makeup was perfect.

Sara Ali Khan

Actress Sara Ali Khan represented India perfectly in an ivory embroidered lehenga. Her dupatta, which was clipped to her hair added to her perfect Indian look.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi grabbed eyeballs with her statement crocodile necklace and matching earrings. Her pink off-shoulder glittery gown was also a stunner. She tied her hair neatly in a top knot. 

Esha Gupta

Esha wore a pristine high-slit white sheer dress at her Cannes 2023 debut. With minimal jewelry and barely there makeup, Esha surely did impress one and all. 

Other stars who are a part of Cannes include Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Mrunal Thakur. Along with them, Content creator Dolly Singh and reality TV show star Sakshi Pradhan will also attend.   

Also Read- Trolled! Esha Gupta makes an appearance in a white bodycon dress, netizens say “Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out”

Whose look did you like the most at Cannes 2023?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

Anushka Sharma Sara Ali Khan Manushi Chhillar Esha Gupta Mrunal Thakur Sunny Leone KENNEDY Dr L Murugan Movie News TellyChakkar
