Cannes 2023: WOW! Sunny Leone stands out with her chic yet hot avatar; doesn't go OTT like other Hindi film actresses

MUMBAI : While this year many Indian actresses walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, Sunny Leone is the only one who was there at the festival for the premiere of her movie. The actress’ film titled Kennedy, which is directed by Anurag Kashyap, premiered at Cannes 2023.

Sunny along with Anurag and her co-star Rahul Bhat walked the red carpet recently. She was seen wearing a high-slit pastel gown and her look has impressed one and all.

While sharing the pictures from the red carpet, Sunny posted, “The world premier of #kennedy and I could not be more proud to represent Indian cinema. Such an amazing moment for myself and the entire team!”

This year, many actresses have walked the red carpet and to look stylish they tried to experiment with their looks and they were trolled for the same. However, Sunny decided on a look that’s chic yet hot, and that’s why she clearly stands out from the lot.

In an interview, while talking about her journey from the adult film industry to Cannes, the actress stated, “It’s beyond my wildest dreams. Coming to India, being a part of Bigg Boss, being a part of films, people saying so many awful-horrible things; trying to push past those things, being positive, breaking barriers and breaking people’s stereotypes they have of me, I have earned this film.”

Sunny is known for playing roles as sultry beauty in erotic movies, so it will be interesting to see what character Anurag has given her in Kennedy.

