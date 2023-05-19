Cannes: HOT! Esha Gupta’s black dress impresses netizens, “Simple and sexy”

MUMBAI :Esha Gupta made her Cannes debut this year. The actress had opted for a high-slit gown for her first appearance at the film festival. However later, we didn’t get to see her on the red carpet. But now, she has once again made an appearance and this time she opted to wear a bodycon black dress.

It is not a fancy outfit that we get to see actresses wearing at the Cannes, but Esha’s simple-classy look has surely impressed the netizens. A netizen commented, “Ufff she is looking gorgeous.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Must say she got it right basic still hot & sexy.” One more netizen commented, “She is the one of the best dressed one I saw for cannas from Bollywood , no alia sara can beat isha.”

Well, a few netizens also commented that she is looking like a Hollywood celeb and of course we cannot forget that she is called the Indian Angelina Jolie. Check out the comments below...

Esha is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in the industry. Her social media is filled with pictures in which she loves to flaunt perfectly toned body.

Talking about her projects, Esha Gupta will be seen in a movie titled File No. 323 which also stars Suniel Shetty in the lead role. In 2022, her performance in Aashram season 3 had grabbed everyone’s attention, and now, people are waiting for the next season of the OTT series.

