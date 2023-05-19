Cannes: HOT! Esha Gupta’s black dress impresses netizens, “Simple and sexy”

Esha Gupta for her second appearance at the Cannes wore a black bodycon dress and looked stunning in it. Well, her look has impressed the netizens.
MUMBAI :Esha Gupta made her Cannes debut this year. The actress had opted for a high-slit gown for her first appearance at the film festival. However later, we didn’t get to see her on the red carpet. But now, she has once again made an appearance and this time she opted to wear a bodycon black dress.

It is not a fancy outfit that we get to see actresses wearing at the Cannes, but Esha’s simple-classy look has surely impressed the netizens. A netizen commented, “Ufff she is looking gorgeous.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Must say she got it right basic still hot & sexy.” One more netizen commented, “She is the one of the best dressed one I saw for cannas from Bollywood , no alia sara can beat isha.”

Also Read:  Shocking! “Why is she wearing night gown” netizens trolls Esha Gupta on her Cannes outfit

Well, a few netizens also commented that she is looking like a Hollywood celeb and of course we cannot forget that she is called the Indian Angelina Jolie. Check out the comments below...

Did you like Esha’s new look? Let us know in the comments below.

Esha is undoubtedly one of the hottest actresses we have in the industry. Her social media is filled with pictures in which she loves to flaunt perfectly toned body.

Talking about her projects, Esha Gupta will be seen in a movie titled File No. 323 which also stars Suniel Shetty in the lead role. In 2022, her performance in Aashram season 3 had grabbed everyone’s attention, and now, people are waiting for the next season of the OTT series.

Also Read:  WOW! Cannes 2023: Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta or Urvashi Rautela; who stole the show on day 1? View Poll Results

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Esha Gupta File No 323 Suniel Shetty Aashram Aashram 3 Cannes Cannes 2023 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sara Ali Khan Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 05/19/2023 - 17:21

Cannes: HOT! Esha Gupta’s black dress impresses netizens, “Simple and sexy”
