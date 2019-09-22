News

Can't do high heels: Swara shares footwear woes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Sep 2019 01:00 PM

MUMBAI: Ditching high heels, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker walked the green carpet for an event here bare foot.

Swara took to Twitter on Thursday, where she shared two photographs taking off her black pointy stiletto. She confessed that she cannot walk in heels.

"Of course this happened! My lifelong enmity with heels continues onto the red carpet #cantdoheels," she wrote.

On the Bollywood front, Swara was last seen on screen in "Veere Di Wedding". She has now opened production house with her brother named Kahaaniwaaley.

--IANS

Tags > Can't do high heels, Swara, shares footwear woes, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love story, who is she stalking these days, and more
Mallika Dua reveals about her one-sided love... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Sep 2019 06:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's upcoming project
Tik Tokers Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar's... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Karan Patel
Karan Patel
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai

past seven days