Can't do high heels: Swara shares footwear woes

MUMBAI: Ditching high heels, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker walked the green carpet for an event here bare foot.

Swara took to Twitter on Thursday, where she shared two photographs taking off her black pointy stiletto. She confessed that she cannot walk in heels.

"Of course this happened! My lifelong enmity with heels continues onto the red carpet #cantdoheels," she wrote.

On the Bollywood front, Swara was last seen on screen in "Veere Di Wedding". She has now opened production house with her brother named Kahaaniwaaley.

--IANS