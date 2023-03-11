Can't wait! 'God lord, we're back' - Karan Johar introduces the star studded guests this season on Koffee With Karan

MUMBAI: Karan Johar is back with Koffee with Karan Season 8. After Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, Karan has now revealed the guest list of the season.

Also read - Amazing: India’s Got Talent season 10’s grand finale leaves Badshah and Karan Johar mesmerized!

On Friday, Karan released a new promo, in which he gave a sneak-peek of the drama that will unfold in the upcoming episodes. The guestlist, based on the promo, included Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt, Kajol and Rani Mukerji, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey and Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn.

It seems like a lot of secrets will be spilled in the upcoming episodes. Karan wrote in the caption of the promo, “A lot more is brewing and it’s all happening on the Koffee couch!”

In the promo, Kajol is seen saying to Karan, “Humble is not your middle name.” Karan had a very surprised reaction to this revelation.

On the Sara Ali Khan-Ananya Panday episode, Sara might have spilled the beans about the rumoured relationship between Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur. When Karan asks Sara, “One thing Ananya has that you don’t? Sara immediately replies, ‘A Night Manager.’ Reacting to Sara’s answer, Ananya says, “I am feeling very ‘Ananya coy Kapur.’”

Aditya Roy Kapur played the lead role in the show The Night Manager. Ananya and Aditya have been making headlines ever since Ananya revealed on Koffee With Karan Season 7 that she has a crush on Aditya.

In the promo, Karan Johar is also seen asking Ajay Devgn, “Who’s your sworn enemy in the industry?” Ajay replies, “Once upon a time you.” Rani Mukerji is also heard telling Karan, “I want to expose you.”

Also read - Fantastic! Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni all set to make her acting debut in Karan Johar’s Fabulous Lives of Fabulous Lives 3?

The latest season of Koffee With Karan Season 8 kicked off with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as guests. The couple opened up about their relationship and how they started dating. They also released their unseen wedding video on the show, which left Karan in tears. The second episode featured the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - The Indian Express





