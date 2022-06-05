CarryMinati: Told Ajay Devgn he should get a copyright on his eyes

CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, made a brief appearance in the latest released thriller-drama 'Runway34'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:03
movie_image: 
CarryMinati, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, made a brief appearance in the latest released thriller-drama 'Runway34'.

The celebrated YouTuber has heaped praises on actor and filmmaker Ajay Devgn.

CarryMinati shares, "I loved being part of Runway34 and so grateful for all the fan love. This cameo appearance has helped me to discover a newer facet to my persona. I loved working with Ajay Devgn the most. In fact I've told him he should get a copyright on his eyes because he has a bird's eye view.

He added: "If it wasn't for his outstanding directional skills and his aptitude for precision and detailing, I wouldn't have been able to execute this brief appearance in the film."

The film stars Ajay, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

In other news, CarryMinati along with Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout are coming together in the first gaming entertainment show titled 'Playground' by Rusk Media.

'Playground' is a unique eSport gaming championship, featuring multiple casual and pro games, between four teams, each owned and mentored by Asia's leading gaming superstars.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 05/06/2022 - 15:03

Latest Video