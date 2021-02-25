Catch the 5 priceless moments of Bolly-couple Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput on the occasion of the former's b'day!!

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood’s most loved and popular actor Shahid Kapoor is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

The actor, who made his acting debut with a lead role in the 2003 film Ishq Vishk, created a niche for himself in this industry. From being a newcomer to now being one of the most bankable and sought-after actors, Shahid Kapoor has come a long way in his career.

Shahid Kapoor is married to Mira Rajput and has two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain together.

Shahid Kapoor often posts the most adorable pictures with his wifey Mira Rajput and he is undoubtedly a family man through and through! From their fun social media banter to their romantic selfies, we are absolutely in awe of Shahid and Mira.

On Shahid Kapoor’s birthday, let’s take a look at some of Shahid’s most adorable moments with his ladylove! Shahid Kapoor plants a kiss on Mira Rajput’s cheek in this love-filled selfie. Take a look:

Credit: SpotboyE