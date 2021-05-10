Catch the trailer of Huma Qureshi's Maharani

MUMBAI: In a twist of fate, Rani Bharti’s life changes drastically, overnight. Featuring the dynamic Huma Qureshi in the lead, the show showcases how the current Chief Minister disrupts the state’s political machinery in a blink. While his party officials await the name of his successor with bated breaths, the CM’s sudden announcement shocks everyone to the core including his wife Rani Bharati. Directed by Karan Sharma, the show features Sohum Shah, Amit Sial and Vineet Kumar amongst others. Based out of Bihar, Maharani is a fictionalized series that is set to release on 28th May.