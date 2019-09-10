News

CBFC demands title change for the film 'Paagal'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Sep 2019 12:17 PM
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers of "Paagal" to change the film's title because of the "social stigma" attached to the word.
 
"The main issue is with the word 'Paagal' as they find a lot of social stigma attached to the word. Therefore, we are having to replace the word in the film to make it more socially responsible," said the film's lead actor Vardhan Puri.
 
The film's unit, however, is positive they will find an "even more powerful and effective title", added Vardhan, who is actor Amrish Puri's grandson.
 
"We have very high regard for the CBFC and their decision as we are a socially responsible family and production house. Luckily, the changes being asked for do not affect our film's narrative and are very minor," said Vardhan.
 
"The news of change in the film's title is true and we are positive we will find an even more powerful and effective title. The entire team is the job," he added, about the Cherag Ruparel directorial, which was originally slated to release in July.
 
Earlier this year, the title of Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Mental Hai Kya?" drew the ire of the Indian Psychiatric Society, which complained to the censors that the usage of the word "mental" trivialised mental health issues. The film's title was later changed to "Judgementall Hai Kya".
 
Source: IANS
Tags > The Central Board of Film Certification, Paagal, Vardhan Puri, Amrish Puri, Cherag Ruparel,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

A star studded evening at the screening of...

A star studded evening at the screening of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Mission Over Mars(M-O-M)
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
09 Sep 2019 05:33 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Fashion Face-Off I Similarities spotted between Sonam Kapoor& Shweta Tiwari's daughter palak Tiwari
Fashion Face-Off I Similarities spotted between... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Tina Dutta
Tina Dutta
Rithvik Dhanjani
Rithvik Dhanjani
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Payal Ghosh
Payal Ghosh
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

past seven days