CBFC mutes ‘a**hole’ from Street Dancer; awards U/A certificate

MUMBAI: The year 2020 has begun with a bang with the super-success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Ajay Devgn starrer period drama is running in many centres, especially Maharashtra, and now, all eyes are set on another film that can also be a crowd puller, Street Dancer 3D.

Just like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, this is also a Bhushan Kumar production and in 3D. Starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, this Remo D’Souza directorial is expected to open with a bang on Friday January 24.

And the latest update is that it has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with no major cut. Interestingly, the only censoring that was done was the word ‘a**hole’.

It is mentioned once in the film, and the examining committee asked for it to be muted. Apart from that, a liquor brand’s logo on alcohol bottles was blurred.

Lastly, the anti-alcohol disclaimer was replaced and was also mentioned in Hindi. A source close to the film says, 'These were very minor modifications which the team gladly made and they are happy that no major cut was imposed.'

Street Dancer 3D is in the zone of Remo D’Souza’s earlier dance flick, ABCD – Any Body Can Dance (2013) and ABCD – Any Body Can Dance 2 (2015).

The second film, incidentally, also starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in leading roles. ABCD – Any Body Can Dance was passed with U/A certificate and also had one tiny modification – the word ‘Ghanta’ was replaced by ‘Khak’.

This flick was 143 minutes long. ABCD – Any Body Can Dance – 2, meanwhile, was 154 minutes long and had received ‘U’ certificate, prompting UTV to put it under the Disney brand. Street Dancer 3D, finally, is 150 minutes long, and just like the first part, it has also been awarded with a U/A certificate.

'The film might seem a bit lengthy, but it has enough songs, danced, masti, emotions, and drama to keep viewers hooked,' says the source and signs off.

Meanwhile, Street Dancer 3D will be the first major Hindi film that will unveil the new logo and certificate of CBFC.

This new design was unveiled by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on August 30, 2019, and also consists of a QR code.

